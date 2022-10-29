Love for Sale

Not Available

This sexy comedy proves that sometimes too much of a good thing can be the worst thing for you. Trey (Jackie Long, ATL) is a young deliveryman who can't seem to catch a break. His whole life is a shambles - no money for college and no game to attract the ladies. After a failed attempt to get together with the girl of his dreams (singer Mya, Shall We Dance), Trey gets caught up by a seductive older woman (Melyssa Ford, Three Can Play That Game) who pays for his "personal delivery services." He's having the time of his life - at first, but this deceptively ideal situation soon sends his life spinning out of control!