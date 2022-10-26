Love Forecast

Not Available

Whenever elementary school teacher Kang Joon-soo (Lee Seung-gi) falls in love, he always gives too much of himself to the relationship. Yet despite that, he ends up being the one getting dumped by his girlfriends. Joon-soo has been friends for 18 years with Kim Hyun-woo (Moon Chae-won), a weather forecaster whose beauty belies her witty tongue and aggressive manner.