Litius, Tembi and Martha are three friends who live in Wamena, Papua. They have a dream to go to school. This dream led them to Wamena, where they could go to school for free. But there, their friendship and dreams are tested with a permissive lifestyle, and the AIDS epidemic that afflicts young Papuans. Their life journey also took them to different directions and places, from Papua to Jakarta, where a meeting with a musician made Litius search again for the lost friendship.