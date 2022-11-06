Not Available

In this offbeat relationship comedy, Robert (Frank Bruynbroek) and Alexandra (Melissa White) are a couple who were once married, but things didn't work out and in time they chose to separate; Robert is now married to Suzie (Lori Eastside) and Alexandra has wed Ted (Dick Monday). But a very large spanner is thrown into the works when Robert learns his late, eccentric, and very wealthy Uncle Leopold has willed them 23 million dollars. There is, of course, a catch -- before Robert and Alexandra can get the money, they have to conceive and give birth to a healthy child within a year. Given that there will be enough money to go around for everyone, Robert and Alexandra decide to give it a try, which doesn't ease any of the tensions in their old relationships -- or make things run any smoother in their new relationships. Love and Greed (aka Love $ Greed) also features David Charles and Ivan Roth.