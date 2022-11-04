Love, Guns and Glass

Not Available

Simon Yam, gang boss, turns himself in to the cops in order to spare his buddies. He spends ten long years in jail during which his no good wife gambles away all his money and raises his little daughter into an ungrateful slutty teen with an attitude. When he returns to his former life. He generously loans money to a high class gal, Cecilia Yip with financial troubles. His wife and daughter leave him. In despair over the mess he has made of his life, he proposes to Cecilia hoping to start over and go straight. In spite of their different class status, the two fall for each other and make a go of her failing factory.