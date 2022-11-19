Not Available

Love Hate Love

    It's been nine years since Liz Alderman's son Peter was murdered by terrorists. Every day since then she's faced the same two options; succumbing to the depths of despair or finding a way to survive. Esther Hyman knows about this choice. Her sister was killed when her bus was blown up, she too has had to continuously keep from being immobilized by sadness. And Ben Tullipan now lives minus two legs because of his encounter with a car bomb. Their lives, shattered by terrorists, are now on a new path and they're taking thousands of people along for the ride. 'Love Hate Love' follows these survivors as they search for honor, meaning and a new life's path.

