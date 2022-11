Not Available

Parallel Universes: 1+1=1 a series of video experiments. Two unedited scenes from The Night of the Hunter (1955) & Do The Right Thing (1989) are combined and mixed together. In this Parallel Universes there is deliberate quotation. Radio Raheem revisits the words of the Reverend Harry Powell. With Parallel Universes there are always echoes, mirrors and miracles: we start with two dolls and end with two cooks.