Love Hurts

2009

After his wife leaves him, middle-aged Ben Bingham slips into a funk and refuses to change out of his pajamas. Justin, Ben's 17-year-old son, has the cure for what ails his depressed dad: he gives Ben a makeover and pushes him out into the singles scene. Soon Ben is the most popular guy in town, but when Justin falls in love for the first time, Ben must refocus his priorities and set about trying to win back his wife.