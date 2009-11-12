2009

Love Hurts

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 2009

Studio

Pageant Productions

After his wife leaves him, middle-aged Ben Bingham slips into a funk and refuses to change out of his pajamas. Justin, Ben's 17-year-old son, has the cure for what ails his depressed dad: he gives Ben a makeover and pushes him out into the singles scene. Soon Ben is the most popular guy in town, but when Justin falls in love for the first time, Ben must refocus his priorities and set about trying to win back his wife.

Cast

Carrie-Anne MossAmanda Bingham
Richard E. GrantBen Bingham
Julia VothYoung Amanda Bingham
Janeane GarofaloHannah Rosenbloom
Camryn ManheimGloria
Jeffrey NordlingCurtis

View Full Cast >

Images