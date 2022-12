Not Available

After the countdown to the new millennium, stranger Ke Qing bumps into Zhu Er (Joanne Peh) as they fight for a cab. They end up sharing the same cab but the drunken Ke Qing (Julian Hee) accidentally throws up all over Zhu-Er. This episode begins their oddly fated encounters whenever they wait for cab. After a decade of fated encounters and missed opportunities, will Ke Qing and Zhu Er finally realize that the love they have been waiting for has always been around them?