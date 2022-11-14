Love in an Elevator

Not Available

Sometimes you just have to make the best out of bad situation...and this is exactly what Theresa tries to do when she finds herself trapped in an elevator with a complete stranger while on her way to her birthday party. When it becomes clear they will not be escaping anytime soon, the new friends share steamy stories to pass the time while becoming closer. Meanwhile Theresa's fiancé is passing the time by becoming closer with two hot girls at the party. After getting to know one man, Theresa discovers that she doesn't really know the other the way she thought she did and now must make a decision. Will she work it out with her successful fiancé or take a chance on the spark she felt with the stranger in the elevator? Only one way to find out!