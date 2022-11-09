Love in Belvedere

Not Available

A passionate story of love and betrayals. A married couple decides to take a nice trip through the charming Amalfi Coast, where they can relax for a few days. The little hotel is comfortable and the familiar air immediately puts Juan and Amandha at ease. People from the South of Italy are well-known for their hospitality and warmth. Juan and Amandha will have exciting surprises, and transgressive opportunities to escape, during what seems to be a normal vacation. A young horsewoman (Alexandra Stein), a charming man, a sexy waitress, a couple of girlfriends, are some of the hotel guests and staff... A twist of chances and the discovery of new pleasures.