Love in Bombay (also marketed under the title Love in Mumbai) is a Hindi film produced and directed by Joy Mukherjee. The film was originally made in 1971 and starred Waheeda Rehman, Sonia Sahni, Rehman, Kishore Kumar, and Ashok Kumar. The film was not released and was discovered by Mukherjee's son after his death in March 9, 2013. But it has released on August 2, 2013, that is,42 years after it was made.