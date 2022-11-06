Love In Cosmo

Not Available

Wang Shunjia (yao) is a white-collar, in fashion magazines "Cosmopolitan" do little edit. But the dazzling aura, is heavy and finely editor work and stringent requirements. Along the beautiful woman.she character gummed up in her work, as a result of the first to supplement, then was transferred to the warehouse. Although shun jia goes wrong on the job, but she soon enters marital the palace, heart full of happiness. With suitable good long-time boyfriend Wu Juyuan (xiao-dong guo), be elegant charm of female bosses mia (ash). The night before the wedding ceremony, along the beautiful fiance juyuan, on the table in front of friends JNG beat (yuchen zhu) surface, with suitable break up.