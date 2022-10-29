Not Available

Ken Riddle (Craig Adams), to whom sex is a mystery, joins his two mates from work, Arthur (Russell Crowe) and Barry (Aden Young), on a trip to Kalgoorlie’s infamous red light street in a fumbling attempt to collectively lose their virginity. Puffing on Lucky Strikes lit by Zippos, driving Studebakers adorned with tailfins, all the while shaking, rattling and rolling, the characters in Love in Limbo are innocent of greed, unaware of the world’s looming crisis, free of flower power and safe from sex. Love in Limbo is a good time comedy flick about love, zits and rock’n’roll!