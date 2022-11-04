Love in Pawn

A British comedy about a struggling artist and his wife living on a houseboat. To raise money she pawns him! His new family takes a liking to him particularly the daughter! The wife tries to redeem her husband but finds she has lost the pawn ticket. In a short matter of time, the whole incident becomes a national sensation. Eventually, the husband arrives back at the houseboat just in time to prevent the wife from leaving him.
|Bernard Braden
|Roger Fox
|Barbara Kelly
|Jean Fox
|John Laurie
|Mr McCutcheon
