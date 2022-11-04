1952

Love in Pawn

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1952

Studio

Not Available

A British comedy about a struggling artist and his wife living on a houseboat. To raise money she pawns him! His new family takes a liking to him particularly the daughter! The wife tries to redeem her husband but finds she has lost the pawn ticket. In a short matter of time, the whole incident becomes a national sensation. Eventually, the husband arrives back at the houseboat just in time to prevent the wife from leaving him.

Cast

Bernard BradenRoger Fox
Barbara KellyJean Fox
John LaurieMr McCutcheon

Images