Love in Space

The film tells the stories of a mother and her three daughters about their own struggles in love. All the women had achieved progress in some way except in love. However, each of them found their own Mr.Right in the end. The woman named Mary (acted by XuFan) was a widow and came back to China from abroad. She was a generous woman and she learnt to cook with the help of a driver called Uncle Hua. After being together for a period of time, they fell in love. The eldest daughter, Rose (acted by René Liu), was an astronaut, who was very independent and capable, but alse a little bit competitive. In order to have the chance to go into space, she trained hard, only to find that she had to work with her ex: Michael (acted by Aaron Kwok). They stayed in the small capsule, working, eating and sleeping in the same place. Many things happened to them, making the fire of their love burn again.