Love in the Age of Fishsticks

Dan's stuck. He's pretty mediocre at a job he doesn't care about. He lives a mundane existence in a nondescript apartment. He yearns for a relationship but has no idea how to find one. He's a decent man but lord knows, he could use a little help. When God singles him out one night to share some discouraging news about the state of the world, Dan turns his life completely upside down in a desperate quest for true love. His job, family and preconceptions are all tossed aside in exchange for a series of chaotic dates with a variety of women in a mad 24-hour dash to find his soulmate