Love in the City

Young traffic cop Yang Le (Shawn Yue) sees kindergarten teacher Xiao You (Gao Yuanyuan) leading her kids to cross the road everyday. While he starts to have special feelings for her, he suddenly learns from a friend that she is a deaf-mute. Meanwhile, Yang's half-brother has a crush on a super star (Naoko Miyake) while working as her Chinese interpreter. But she will leave China when shooting is over. Can the four find true love in the end?