In the Medina of Casablanca, Thami, a young man from a conservative family with a lineage of honourable Koranic lawyers, incenses his father as he decides to enter the profession of butchery. Whilst handling the meats, he soon discovers another taboo passion: women and love. “Love in the Medina” is about a journey of initiation, a quest for freedom and Thami’s revolution of romance in ever-changing Morocco.