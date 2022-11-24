Not Available

Love In The Midst Of Climate Change is a documentary that highlights ordinary people doing extraordinary things to survive and lead decent lives in the teeth of adverse circumstances. This short will highlight Khoelife Soap Farm which is located on a smallholding in Gordon’s Bay, a seaside village just outside Cape Town, South Africa. Khoelife oils and soap gifts to the world are cooked on solar power and biogas, rooted in indigenous knowledge, vegan-friendly, not tested on animals and handmade in South Africa. This Is Khoelife mission to saving the ecosystem we all share.