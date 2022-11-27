Love in the Pacific

Not Available

The film takes place in several locations bordered by the Pacific Ocean, especially the Asian portion like Australia, Papua New Guinea, Polynesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, China, etc. The production crosses the boundaries between documentary and fictional plans, showing different forms of love found in visited tribes and cities. Bringing to the audience a series of religious rituals and traditions of isolated people, however showing its contemporaneity through time. Like much of Sulistrowski movies, the sexual thematic is present, especially in sex and nudity scenes.