One rainy day, a young auto-repair shop worker, Cheol, falls in love with the housemaid of a rich family, Young-Hee. Cheol lies to her that he is a college student, and she also conceals what she does. They meet on rainy days only because she has a chance to have a a French-made raincoat. They rendezvous continue, but both of them can hardly find a chance to confess the truth about each other. So they are to split up, but still, they confess the truth to each other.