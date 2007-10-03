Love in the Time of Cholera

In Colombia just after the Great War, an old man falls from a ladder; dying, he professes great love for his wife. After the funeral, a man calls on the widow - she dismisses him angrily. Flash back more than 50 years to the day Florentino Ariza, a telegraph boy, falls in love with Fermina Daza, the daughter of a mule trader.
|Unax Ugalde
|junger Florentino
|Benjamin Bratt
|Juvenal Urbino
|Catalina Sandino Moreno
|Hildebranda Sanchez
|Héctor Elizondo
|Don Leo
|Liev Schreiber
|Lotario Thurgot
|Fernanda Montenegro
|Transito Ariza
View Full Cast >