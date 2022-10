Not Available

Melissa Johnson hit 6'4" tall in 8th grade. Although this made her an instant basketball star, LOVE IN THE TIME OF MARCH MADNESS explores her hilarious and awkward true-life misadventures in romance as she dates shorter men and gets cheered or jeered wherever she goes. Blazing with honesty and dark humor, this animated 'tall short' about embracing difference is certain to disarm and delight.