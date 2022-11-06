Love in Tokyo

Not Available

Gayetridevi sends her son, Ashok to get her grandson from Japan. Gayetridevi had an elder son, who married a girl of Japanese origin without her blessings. She wants Ashok to get married to Sarita, but Ashok does not show any interest in Sarita. In Japan, Ashok meets with Asha and both fall in love. Asha's uncle wants Asha to marry Pran, but Asha does not like Pran and runs away with Ashok. Pran runs down Ashok with his car, and Ashok is hospitalized and may lose his eye-sight. Gayetridevi will soon find out which of the two girls - Asha - who she does not approve of - or Sarita, will take of her blind son.