Not Available

A-Yan and Xiao-Yu are strangers, but they look just like twins. A-Yan is a country boy who comes to the big city for a better future. However, the girl whom he falls for cheats him out of the insurance payout he has got from his grandmother’s illness. Xiao-Yu who owns a talent agency betrays his business partner. As a result of an attempted kidnap, their lives are entwined with each other.