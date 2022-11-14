Love Is a Slice of Bread

Not Available

Mayang, Harris, and Topan were best friends since childhood. Mayang, a columnist in a female magazine, had been married to Harris, a professional, while Topan was still single and became a photographer. Mayang and Harris went for a vacation to solve their problem. Topan was invited to join them because eventually he intended to go to the same direction. On the trip, the problems of the three unraveled. Harris had sexual difficulty because of his past trauma. Mayang, who tried to understand and help, was almost unsuccessful. Turns out Topan still harboured his childhood love for Mayang. As for the climax, Harris was suspicious towards Mayang and Topan. A film that portrays sexual problem not in a vulgar way.