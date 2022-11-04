Love Is an Elephant

Not Available

The title of the film recalls the well known story of the three blind men, who try in vain to recognize and define, by touch, an unknown object - in this case, an elephant. In a triptych of three different stories, told by three inmates of a jail, the story unfolds with sarcasm and irony regarding human actions. The heroes of the film try to tame human passions (erotically instinctive) - but, alas, they do not succeed. A situation comedy in which the nude appears in the plot where least expected.