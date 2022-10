Not Available

Four friends who live in a rented namely Momon, Farhan, Alfin and Juned also lectures on the same campus. Mobs are insufficient pursue her love of materialistic model, Sasha. While Farhan chose pious veiled girl who was short of money, Aisha. The problem is further complicated when they rescue Sheila from men who cheat their money and needed a place to stay temporarily. Money and love seems to continue to be a difficult problem solved.