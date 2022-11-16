Love Is in the Air

Not Available

Yann Kerbec is a flight instructor: he evaluates pilots’ abilities under extreme conditions on flight simulators. But Yann has a big problem: he is so airsick since he was born in a plane, that he couldn’t even follow the love of his life when she moved to Australia. Yann is now thirty years old and remembers with both nostalgia and humour the numerous love stories he spoiled because of his phobia. Will he finally accept to become a grown up or will he keep making plans in the air?