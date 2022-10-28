Love Is... Pyjamas

Not Available

Spring (Teresa Mo) and her daughter, Autumn (Karena Ng), work respectively as a Designer and Steward Manager in a Multinational Enterprise of Men’s Underwear founded by their brother and uncle Hugo(Raymond Wong). To win back his ex-girlfriend, Miao (Hai Qing), who is now a World Class Fashion Designer; Hugo pretends his business to be at a brink of bankruptcy and hoping to recruit her for help. Miao seizes the opportunity to take revenge on Hugo and she demands him to establish a new Fashion Line name to achieve positive results before she will accept the offer.