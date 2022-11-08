Love Is The Only Answer

Not Available

During Bo (Charmaine Sheh) and Cheong's (Alex Fong) wedding reception, a video clip intending to show their journey of love suddenly flashes a clip of Cheong being intimate with another woman. This leads to the cancellation of the wedding. A year has passed and the single Bo and flirty Cheong maintains their relationship as good friends. One day, the womanizer Cheong brings the conservative Bo to a wife swapping party, at the party, they meet Kit (Him Law) and his wife Man Lai (Kelly Fu). The four developed a romantic and passionate relationship...