Not Available

It’s a story about how Cherry Belle, a girlband of nine members, is founded. This film sums up the problems that each member has since the band exists. To become a solid, harmonious band, the nine girls have to live together for a month in one house. Not only learning how to dance and sing, they also learn how to be friends. There’s Cherly and her father (Leo Sumanto), whom she never sees since she’s five and suddenly asks to meet. Since her parents separated (mother played by Fifie Buntaran), Cherly always blames herself as being the reason that of their contention, and this has affected her personality growth. There’s Auryn’s health problem that stops her from joining the training while her friends are caught in tight schedules. No one accompanies her during her high fever, making her think that no one cares about her. There’s always problem to solve indeed. And the more the problems, the more solid they become.