Love & Jealousy

When jealousy grips the heart of a young man and drives him into the wet streets of Paris to get even, insatiable desire arrives in the form of a sexy blond on a motorcycle. This latest revelation of "how the French do it" will take you streaking in the private jet of mysterious and wealthy Mr. Jean to the sunny French Riviera where money and sex become equal partners. Jean-Daniel Cadinot gives this captivating story his usual unique touches and an endless stream of sexual encounters between provocative young men ensues.