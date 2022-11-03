Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Not Available

Three slackers living in India, whose names are Prakash, Harry, and Rahul, live a conman-like lifestyle. Rahul is in love with his landlord's daughter, but since he is poor, and has not paid for several months, her father refuses to permit her to marry him. Prakash is in love with Sonia, he marries her, and is all set to live off of his father-in-law, who refuses to give him any money nor take part in the family business. Prakash hits upon a plan to abduct Sonia, demand a hefty ransom, pocket the money, and open his own business. He meets with Rahul and Harry, and together they convince Sonia, who agrees to this plan. Sonia is accordingly kidnapped, and her dad is asked to pay up. The only problem is that Sonia has been abducted by real kidnappers