Love Kill Kill

Satoshi Minagawa (Kanji Tsuda), an office worker, seems like a serious person but in real life he is a maniac for porn movie collecting. Nao Aiba (Rubi Aiba), high school student, wanders the town with her friend Mami rather than go to school. Sayuri Maejima (Shion Machida) is unemployed, very beautiful, but unorganized. Her brother Kou gets teased from his classmates all the time, but he grows magic mushrooms in his room and sells them to strangers. One day these four people who don’t have any common interests tangle upped.