Olga is a young pharmacist whο lives in the country in Chania, Crete in a confine and claustrophobic environment. Married and the mother of a child she will one day fir herself face to face with her childhood sweetheart, Lefteris who has returned to his place of birth after a long absence, full of ambitions... They both share a tragic sec without, however, confessing, it to each other: they are brother and sister from a different mother. It was the reason they had broken up when they were in love. But now it is not just Olga who goes after Lefteris but Vicky, a young woman who is the complete opposite of his old love. What would love be if it couldn't waste a man!