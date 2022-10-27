Love, Lies

Two best friends, So-yool and Yeon-hee, dream of becoming the top artists in Seoul together. But their friendship doesn't last long as Yoon-woo, So-yool's first love and songwriter, falls in love with Yeon-hee and her voice. So-yool's feeling of jealousy and inferiority towards Yeon-hee grows by the day, and she eventually makes a drastic decision to bring the two lovers down.
|Han Hyo-joo
|Jung So-Yool
|Yoo Yeon-Seok
|Kim Yoon-Woo
|Chun Woo-hee
|Seo Yeon-Hee
|Park Sung-Woong
|Police Chief
|Jang Young-nam
|San-Wol
|Lee Han-Wi
|Manager
