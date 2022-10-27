Not Available

Love, Lies

  • Romance
  • History
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

Two best friends, So-yool and Yeon-hee, dream of becoming the top artists in Seoul together. But their friendship doesn't last long as Yoon-woo, So-yool's first love and songwriter, falls in love with Yeon-hee and her voice. So-yool's feeling of jealousy and inferiority towards Yeon-hee grows by the day, and she eventually makes a drastic decision to bring the two lovers down.

Cast

Han Hyo-jooJung So-Yool
Yoo Yeon-SeokKim Yoon-Woo
Chun Woo-heeSeo Yeon-Hee
Park Sung-WoongPolice Chief
Jang Young-namSan-Wol
Lee Han-WiManager

