"Love Life of a Small Town Doctor" is a film directed by Ming-Cheng Chiu. It was released in 1986. The film tells that the town doctor secretly liked the new nurse at home. One morning, the doctor disappeared for no reason. Everyone panics, this kind of thing never happened. The fact is that early in the morning, still not bright, doctor carrying his camera, and took an early bus to the sea. The doctor returned to the clinic the next morning. No one could see the meaning of the doctor's departure. Only doctor himself understood it.