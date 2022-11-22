Not Available

Wau Fong and Pak Yuk are attractive hostesses in a cabaret with a great following. One of Wan's suitors, Or Ah Chun is a powerful and prominent figure with strong Japanese connections. But she is reluctant to accept his affection and offer of good life. A postgraduate returning from Japan, Lin San Lon is deeply in love with Pak. The musically talented Lin composes the song LOVE, LONE FLOWER for her. But an American bomber puts an end to their relationship, killing Or and Pak in the debris of the cabaret. Wan becomes "Chieftain" of May Flower Restaurant after the liberation. Among the girls under her supervision, she is surprised to see the late Pak...