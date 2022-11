Not Available

Myra Smuldanski has done the unthinkable. After years of shunning men she accepts a date with Reginald Baron, an account executive at the office where she temps. The only man in her life up to this point has been Ludlow, Myra's bi-polar younger brother who aspires to be the next Jackson Pollack. Lud is not to happy with the new man in Myra's life and tries his best to destroy any budding relations