Pellini is too small, Mobo a paraplegic, Gilbert a klutz and Gus a loser. But they are about to put an end to this! Gus has fallen in love and his friends are willing to do anything to help him. However, the venture proves to be a lot harder than expected. Not only do they not have a clue about women, they soon find themselves dealing with strippers, babies, secret agents and the Mafia.