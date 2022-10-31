Love Man, The love form the first sight

Not Available

Love Man is a mysterious super hero who also lives in New York City. His name derives from the source of his power ‘true love’. To manifest his super powers in their strongest form, Love Man requires the burning passion of another. Thus Love Man is only complete with Love Woman, the other half to his whole. Both superheroes were born with unique love energy placed inside of them in the womb by the Light Maker, the main source of light, love and goodness in the Universe. As they grew up, they realised their true identities and found one another through the path of fate. Love man instinctually knew he had to find her, that somewhere in time and space she was in existence, the other half to his whole. He was on the internet one day researching World War II and saw a black and white photo of a stunning woman in the 1940's. His heart leapt inside his chest and he knew she was the one his soul had been looking for. But the trick was he had to travel back in time to get find her.