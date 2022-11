Not Available

Arah dreams of a better life different from the life she knows in Bukidnon. Ranches everywhere are closing one by one. The glory her hometown once knew was slowly disappearing in favour of life abroad, particularly in Australia. Arah believes this too. Australia will save them from poverty. But Migo does not share this belief. He believes that Bukidnon’s glory will return if only people didn’t leave. Migo is Arah’s first love.