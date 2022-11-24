Love Me, Love My Doll

Not Available

Guys And Dolls focuses on a group of men who have fallen in love with their life-size dolls, called "Real Dolls." For these men, their $10,000 lifelike, built-to-order creations have replaced human women. For some people, finding a partner in life can be difficult. For these men, it's almost impossible. Ten years ago, a small factory in California began making an alternative partner. Each is tailored made to suit every taste. There are now 3000 real dolls across the world providing some of those with love and companionship that real women cannot.