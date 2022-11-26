Love Me Once Again

Not Available

Soo-Jung (Lee Seung-Yeon) has a bright and honest personality. She is loved by many people. Soo-Jung works as a magazine photographer. When Soo-Jung gets tired of work and life in general, she goes to her friend Young-Ha's (Park Yong-Ha) workroom. Although she always shows others her bright side, she confides to Young-Ha about her sadness and loneliness. Yong-Ha wants to embrace her pain, but there is a wall between them. Soo-Jung again faces a difficult situation. She then meets Ji-Hwan (Lee Kyoung-Young).