Love Me Still

As the result of an armed robbery Mickey Ronson has served eight years in prison, leaving his wife Gemma and their child Lucy to cope on their own. As the time of Mickey's release draws near he can't wait to get back to his family and continue on with their lives. He plans a surprise for his loved ones by keeping the date a secret from all but his sister. Not long before he gets out, Mickey's brother Bobby gets involved with Gemma and Lucy on the pretence of helping them out. But Bobby has his own agenda and the events that ensue change all of their lives forever.