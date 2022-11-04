Love Moods

Not Available

Reclining on her chaise lounge in a see-through robe, Lili St. Cyr decides she needs a wash. In a gilded tub fit for Marie Antoinette, she bares all that the law will allow. Then she squeezes into an evening gown and mink coat to paint the town red with you, dear viewer! Well, a guy can dream. This color "ballet pantomime" afforded Average Joes a chance to see its star's "celebrated Bubble Bath, exactly as presented on the world famous Sunset Strip in Hollywood." Burlesque performer and pin-up legend St. Cyr was the most famous striptease artiste of her day, living up to her scandalous image with a well-publicized private life that included no less than six stormy marriages and numerous rumored celebrity affairs. (Dennis Harvey, Fandor)