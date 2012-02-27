2012

Love Never Dies

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 27th, 2012

Studio

Steam Motion & Sound

Set 10 years later, the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York where he lives amongst the joyrides and freak shows of Coney Island. He has finally found a place for his music to soar, all that is missing is his love Christine Daaé. In a bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband Raoul, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan, to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island... they have no idea what lies in store for them... You truly haven’t experienced Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies until you see this spectacular new Australian production, filmed at Melbourne’s iconic Regent Theatre.

Cast

Simon GleesonRaoul
Jack LyallGustave
Ben LewisThe Phantom

View Full Cast >

Images