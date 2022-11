Not Available

The violinist Shen Xinyi (Guo Shaozhen) and his wife accidentally lost the three-year-old child Bai Xiaolin (Zhou Yongyong) in a play, and was adopted by the good-hearted Bai Jianguo of the Buyi people. Ten years later, Bai Xiaolin stumbled upon his own life in the pursuit of musical dreams. He also found his own parents and family reunion through music because of his connection with the violin.